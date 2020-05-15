This week was designated as National Nursing Home Week, a fact the staff at Foothills Transitional Care were certainly aware of as they planned activities for residents.
All were set outdoors, said Pam Strickland, medical records director at the family, located on Jamestown Way in Maryville. That was so all could practice social distancing and keep everyone safe.
On Wednesday, staff and residents celebrated ’50s Day. Dre Hilton from the Soul of Motown show in Pigeon Forge provided the music as listeners and dancers dressed in poodle skirts and other appropriate attire. In addition, there was also an antique car show.
Then on Friday, Foothills Transitional Care celebrated Superhero Day.
The day featured a parade that included family and friends of residents. Also invited were police officers, firemen and other emergency services workers. The facility has been on lockdown since early March so many families haven’t been able to visit.
