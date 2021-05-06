The third annual Stuff the Bus on Saturday did exactly that as Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville went home with diapers, wipes and other donated items it then can distribute to clients who need a helping hand.
PRC Executive Director Valerie Millsapps said the “bus” was almost full after the event at Chick-fil-A in Alcoa. Word got out on social media and the restaurant handed out flyers in advance to encourage its patrons to help a worthy cause.
The Christian-based nonprofit provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and other services to women who are going through an unplanned pregnancy or just need the extra support new moms require. This ministry turns 35 this year and just recently moved into a new home on Station Drive in Maryville. The new facility has 1,000 additional square feet and opened in November 2019.
When it started, PRC was on Neff Street, a place Millsapps can see from her new office window.
Millsapps and her volunteers were on hand for seven hours at Stuff the Bus. She said she met people who wanted to know more about PRC and its volunteer opportunities. Familiar faces also came to donate.
“Some even handed us cash,” Millsapps said. “They wanted to help wherever needed.”
The agency’s mobile unit was parked at the restaurant May 1 so people could see how it operates. The unit is taken out into rural areas where physicians aren’t readily available. PRC provides all of its services free of charge.
The pandemic meant having to do things differently in 2020 and part of 2021. The mobile unit was pressed into service when it partnered with churches that were providing food. PRC teamed up and handed out diapers.
“Things like diapers and wipes aren’t covered by WIC,” Millsapps explained. WIC is a federal program of supplemental nutrition for women, infants and children.
Because PRC has moved into a more visible location than its previous one on Old Niles Ferry Road, it has been busier than ever, Millsapps said. The center is open from noon to 5 p.m . Mondays through Thursdays. Extended hours might be coming down the road.
Visibility in the community
Millsapps has always thought PRC was the best-kept secret in Blount County. She is working to change that.
It sees close to 900 clients each year.
It also has been able to hire a mobile unit nurse, dedicated solely to taking the unit out. Millsapps said the nurse has been on the road with the unit four days a week.
Millsapps knows the importance of having a strong presence in Blount County. She makes presentations to area churches on a regular basis to help them understand PRC’s mission. Many of the congregations make donations or participate in the baby bottle fundraiser.
People are asked to drop their change into the baby bottles and then give them back to PRC. That fundraiser alone raises $50,000.
The ministry’s mission is to provide pregnant women with the support they need so they will choose to have their baby instead of an abortion.
There are some who made that decision to have an abortion recently or many years ago. Some of them need someone to talk to as they seek to heal, Millsapps said.
PRC has a program called Abortion Recovery that is biblically based, the executive director said. She said it allows for women to understand there is forgiveness.
This year is a special one for PRC — the nonprofit turns 35. Millsapps said there will be events over the coming months, including a banquet in August at the newly renovated Airport Hilton.
“Some people have a birthday week or celebrate a birthday month,” Millsapps said. “We are celebrating all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.