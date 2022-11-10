Quilts of Valor, hugs, cards of thanks and handshakes were all instruments of praise and gratitude Wednesday for a group of veterans residing at MorningView Village Senior Community.
The focal point of the special ceremony was a Wall of Honor containing the names of 21 of the veterans and their photos. Twenty of them currently reside at the facility; Thelma Terry Labhart, the only female veteran represented on the wall, lived at MorningView for years and passed away in March. She served in the Marines.
MorningView staff put together the Wall of Honor with help from Labhart’s daughter and AMVETS Post 22.
One of those honored is Mac McGill, 93, who served this country as a member of the Navy. He joined as a 17-year-old in Mississippi and served 19 months, much of it aboard aircraft carriers. He spent time in China, Japan and Guam, along with San Diego. It was 1948 when he left home.
“I was 13 when Pearl Harbor happened,” McGill said. “I wanted to go so bad I couldn’t stand it.”
The young teenager bided his time until he was allowed to join up. He remembers being aboard an aircraft carrier that got sent to China to rescue civilians there trying to escape Communism. The people’s cars were loaded onto the hangar deck, with the planes tied down on the flight deck.
“We went through a typhoon and lost every one of them, all the planes,” McGill said. “More than 100 planes.”
Another member of the McGill family also served. Mac’s brother, Travis, was in the Army and went to North Africa with Gen. Patton. “My brother was part of the Greatest Generation that served in World War II,” McGill said.
His time in the service was 19 months. McGill said he had unfinished business at home — he had left high school without graduating. The Navy granted him a discharge so he could go home and earn his diploma, which he did.
McGill said he completed two years of college but left short of obtaining his college degree because “he ran out of money.” He and his wife, Shirley, were married for 66 years before she passed away in 2018.
Sitting next to McGill at the ceremony was Norman Cretcher, a veteran of the Air Force who made a career in the Arizona National Guard after completing his active duty, 1951 to 1954. He said his dad told him to learn a trade in the military to ensure job security. He listened and spent 34 years total in service.
“I joined the Air Force so I wouldn’t get drafted,” he said. Cretcher has been residing at MorningView for about a year.
Others honored on the Wall of Honor are Bobby Cox, William Orr, Darren Watson, Richard Mauldin and Richard Pearson, who served in the Navy; Quinton Hatcher, Keith Solt, Alan Leatherwood, Eddie Carrigan, all serving in the Army; Gerald Stevens, Clarence Roeske, Syndey Keith Brown and Albert Pryor, members of the Air Force; Richard “Hutch” Hutchins, a Marine veteran; and Dale Norton, Glenn Simmons, James Downey and Virden Spicer, who served in the National Guard in addition to active service in the Army (Norton and Downey), Air Force (Simmons) and Navy Reserves (Spicer).
Arliss Barber presented the Quilts of Valor quilts to the veterans who haven’t already received one. She is a representative for the Quilts of Valor Foundation and Village Quilters in Loudon. Members of the quilting group make quilts for this area’s veterans.
Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003 and started when a mom of a service member made a quilt for a wounded soldier who was coming home. Barber said it has always been at the heart of the foundation to give something back to veterans who serve both in peacetime and war.
Those veterans in attendance Wednesday who received the quilts include Cox, Carrigan, Downey, Hatcher, Hutchins, McGill and Norton. A total of 13 were scheduled to be handed out. Not all of the recipients were present for the ceremony. The quilts are civilian awards, Barber said, from people who want to show gratitude for those who serve.
“We hope this quilt hugs you with warmth,” Barber told the recipients.
Lee Ann Adams of AMVETS Post 22 presided over much of the ceremony, helping to hand out quilts and reaching out to thank each veteran individually, giving them each a white rose. The Armed Forces medley was played; some in the crowd sang along as their military branch’s theme sounded. Some of her Post members attended as well.
Leslie McInturff is the administrator at MorningView. She said her facility just wanted to show its veterans some deep gratitude as Veterans Day is being observed. It wasn’t easy getting all of the photos needed for the Wall of Honor as most of the residents saw active duty many decades ago. The end result is a great tribute, she said.
“When I saw it for the first time, it gave me chills,” McInturff said.
