Like the ripples expanding across the surface of a pond when a small pebble is tossed in, the actions of one man can reach out and touch lives far beyond his expectations.
One such man, Roddie Edmonds, took a stand as a German prisoner of war in 1944 and saved the lives of 200 Jewish American soldiers. His actions affected these men and their descendents as well as the other men incarcerated with them, and now, thanks to diligent research by his son, Chris Edmonds, the story of his bravery and faith in God is available to inspire people more than seven decades later.
Chris Edmonds, pastor at Piney Grove Baptist Church and author of “No Surrender: A Father, a Son, and an Extraordinary Act of Heroism That Continues to Live on Today,” will present a program based on the book at 5 p.m. Friday at the Blount County Historical Museum, 1006 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. The program will include a documentary, “The Footsteps of my Father,” and the audience will be invited to ask questions afterward. Edmonds will have copies of the book for sale and signing, and invites anyone who already has the book to bring it for signing. A young reader version of “No Surrender” for youth ages 9 to 14 will also be available.
Tours of the museum will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. and following the program. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Bravery and faith
“No Surrender” documents the Army service of Edmonds’ father during World War II based on the elder man’s diaries, Chris Edmonds’ research and interviews with many of the men who served with Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds in the war. Like many who survived the horrors of the war, Roddie Edmonds did not speak of what he endured. Some of his experiences were recorded in his diaries, but it was not until years after his death in 1985 that Chris Edmonds discovered what happened in that German POW camp.
“I’m going to share about my father and his story during World War II, where he was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and spent over three months in two German POW camps,” Chris said. “I’ll share about what happened there, his actions to save more than 200 Jewish American soldiers and really, his entire contingency of American GIs, nearly 1,300.”
Roddie Edmonds, a native of South Knox County, enlisted in the Army in 1941 prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor. Within 22 months, he rose to the rank of master sergeant, a feat Chris Edmonds calls “incredible, phenomenal, almost miraculous.” Roddie trained recruits prior to them shipping out to Europe, then after D-Day, he and his last group of recruits were sent to Europe. After being captured at the Battle of the Bulge, Edmonds was the highest ranking American prisoner in the second camp, Stalag IXA near Ziegenhain, Germany.
A German major demanded Edmonds to have all the Jewish soldiers line up. Edmonds, who knew that they would be transported for execution, organized all regiments in the camp to stand up and say, “We are all Jews here.”
“At the risk of his own life, he stood up for the Jewish men and refused to turn them over to the Nazis who were going to send them to their certain death in a Nazi concentration camp,” Chris said. “That was just one act of courage. It was his courage, his leadership, his unwavering devotion to protecting his men but also serving his God. I’ll talk about his faith, as well. His faith is a big component of who he was and why he did what he did.”
A long journey
Chris Edmonds said he heard this story for the first time in New York City in 2013 from one of the Jewish soldiers his father had saved, but had started doing research on his father before that. “I guess it’s been about a 10-year journey,” he said.
Although Chris had read the diaries when he was in college, his father never answer any questions. After he died, the diaries were stored in a dresser drawer with some other papers and memorabilia until years later, when one of Chris’s twin daughters did a report on World War II in middle school. Later, when his other twin was at Maryville College, Roddie and the diaries were the basis for a group history project.
“That’s really when this whole journey began,” Chris said. “I helped them on the project and used his diaries to create a video on the Battle of the Bulge. They used Dad’s diary as their narration. That’s what prompted me to say, ‘I don’t know what happened over there, but I want to find out.’”
After doing research and interviews, Chris and his co-author, Douglas Century, began seriously working on the book in 2018. “One of the things on my prayer list for the book’s creation was to have a Jewish co-author.” He found that prayer answered with Century. “He brought the Jewish perspective to the story whereas I brought the Christian perspective,” Chris said. “It’s been a great relationship.” The book was published in October 2019 by HarperOne, an imprint of Harper Collins.
Chris believes his father’s story is important to share in these days, when anti-Semitism is again rearing its ugly head and the world is full of hatred.
“This is a story of an ordinary person doing the extraordinary. The message I will leave with everyone is that an ordinary person who lives well is extraordinary, even heroic. Our ordinary lives matter. They count. All we’ve got to do is do what’s right for others, and that includes ourselves, our family and those around us. It extends a legacy of godliness to future generations when we do that. That’s what Dad did. It’s the way he lived before the war, it’s the way he lived during the war, and it’s the way he lived after the war.
“This story speaks directly to the best of humanity in the context of the worst of humanity,” he said. “It really does speak to the day we live in, powerfully, and I think it’s for such a time as this.”
