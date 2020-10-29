Sometimes it’s the little things that matter most, like a new hairbrush, a jump rope to share with friends or a flashlight to brighten a dark sky.
And while most U.S. children aren’t lacking for any of them, there are other children across the globe who are lucky if they get one meal a day. Dreaming of a new toy or even a notebook is just that — a dream.
Nancy Brown, a retired school teacher, has worked with children most of her life. When she learned about Operation Christmas Child many years ago, it fit who she wanted to be: someone who has enough and who wanted to share with others.
She is the church relations volunteer co-leader for Operation Christmas Child in Blount County, along with Kay Bateman. OCC is an arm of Samaritan’s Purse; it delivers Christmas gifts to impoverished children everywhere — toys, personal care products and school supplies stuffed into shoeboxes and sent to cities and villages worldwide.
It is that time of year again when individuals, families and churches are asked to purchase items to be placed in shoeboxes for shipment at Christmas. This year, just like in 2019, the drop-off location for the boxes filled with gifts will be Monte Vista Baptist Church in Maryville. The dates for collection are Nov. 16-23.
Brown bas been a volunteer since 2013. It is her job with OCC to recruit churches each year that want to participate in the holiday project, as well as make sure they have the necessary tools. She starts reaching out as early as March.
Work has begun
“I am guessing we have about 70 churches active right now,” the volunteer leader said. In years past, that number would exceed 100, but this isn’t just any year. COVID-19 has affected the health, and livelihood, of everyone, Brown said.
And traditional packing parties where large groups gathered to fill their shoe boxes are almost nonexistent this year.
But, Brown said there are ways to get the job done safely. She said some churches are holding small group sessions where they come together and pack. Families in the same household also are working at home, and individuals and businesses seek their own workspaces.
“There are ways we can have an impact,” Brown said. “The other countries where these children live have been separated from other children. They can’t play together. Families are affected more by COVID than this country because of sanitary conditions. We always let people know this might be the only gift they get as a child. That is true.”
Grandview Baptist Church is one of those organizations that is active in OCC. Heading up that effort is Margaret Loveday. She said she started with the project 20 years ago after seeing an article in The Daily Times. She and her family packed a few boxes before agreeing to oversee OCC at Grandview.
She vividly recalls how her children’s Sunday school class packed boxes for a girl and a boy. Many months later, the class at Grandview got a letter back from the boy in Africa who had received their box. “He had saved up a whole year to buy a stamp just to send that letter,” Loveday said. She said stories like that stay with participants.
A 12-month process
She’s been keeping records on the church’s efforts for OCC since 2016. At first, the church was packing about 100 boxes per year. That was before this congregation decided to collect shoebox items yearlong.
“We went from packing 128 boxes to 368 boxes,” Loveday said. Last year, the number was 490. Due to the pandemic, Grandview likely will see a decrease this time, she explained, as the congregation didn’t meet in person for a while and activities are still not back to normal.
The gifts to place inside the boxes are things like toothbrushes, soap, notebooks, wash cloths, yo-yos, a deck of cards, bouncy balls, stuffed animals, hairbrushes, toy cars, flip-flops, pencils, crayons, coloring books and sunglasses. No candy or other products with expiration dates can be accepted, including toothpaste. Brown said those things get held up in customs.
Hobby Lobby has a display of the sturdy boxes for sale, or shoeboxes from home are fine.
The ages are broken down into several groups: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14 for both boys and girls. Each packed box should be designated for either a girl or boy in one of the age categories. Labels can be placed on the outside of the box.
The boxes are not supposed to be taped shut either, so they can be inspected. The shoe boxes should be no larger than for a woman’s size 9, for easy transport.
“These boxes go by plane and by ship,” Brown said. “When they get over there, they have to go by camel backs. They go by rowboat and canoes. I have seen them on the backs of elephants, all different ways to get them into villages.”
Teams of volunteers go to the various countries to help distribute them. Brown said she doesn’t know what that will look like during the pandemic.
Packing a box online available
Because some people feel unsafe being in crowds out shopping, Brown said there is a way to purchase and send a shoebox of gifts online. For $25, a person can select the items they want in their box and then have it shipped for that one price.
For those who choose to physically shop for their items and place them inside boxes, Samaritan’s Purse asks them to include $9 shipping for each box. A check can be placed inside the boxes.
To make it easier, supporters can go online and make a monetary donation, too.
Brown said in the past 10 years, 23 million shoeboxes have been distributed. She said some of the children who receive them often become speakers for OCC, spreading the word about the ministry.
She got to hear one such child, from Africa, who was caught up in a civil war and saw multiple family members killed. He now works for OCC and was adopted by a U.S. family.
Where there is a need
Loveday also has been fortunate to hear how the OCC ministry has been a blessing to so many. She said in some years, her church would be short on funds for the project and she would make a plea during Sunday services.
“The money would be donated before services were over,” she said. Some who gave weren’t even members of her church.
Seeing photos of children around the world who are in need while living in a country with so much is motivation to do their part, both Brown and Loveday said. That is why they remain committed.
Brown said there was one family that received a notebook from OCC for its oldest child.
She erased all of her work at the end of the school year so the next in line would have a notebook. That erasing went on for years. That shows just how much a gift matters, she said.
“It’s a very small thing that has a very unbelievable impact,” Loveday said.
