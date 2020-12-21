With so many postponements and outright cancelations in 2020, there was one group of determined employees who put their creative heads together to save Christmas, or at least one of its annual traditions.
For years, Blount Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Center has hosted a unique, fun holiday experience for its patients, who are mostly in the birth to age 9 category. The children who come to the clinic are provided with physical, occupational and speech therapy. This year, as COVID-19 has robbed us of so many of our festivities, Barb Knowlton and her staff sat down and put their heads together to make their annual event happem.
Knowlton is the pediatric manager at the clinic. She and Emily Miller, team leader over the speech language pathologists, enlisted the help of others to bring the event to life. The first part was a theme, which became “Polar Express.” Then came the decorating.
What emerged was a magical, walk-thru experience, said Knowlton and Miller. The hallway of the facility was transformed into that famous Christmas Eve train, with tracks for the children to travel upon. Families were each given a golden ticket as they traveled along. Kids got a bell and a goody bag at the end.
Everyone was encouraged to wear their pajamas, including staff.
It wouldn’t be Christmas without Saint Nick. Santa was also present, as children and their families got the chance to visit and have photos made.
The most important details were keeping everyone safe, Knowton said. Each family was given appointment times where there was no one but them in the hallway and with Santa. Temperatures were taken, and cleaning was done as each family concluded their visit. All were wearing masks.
“We had to get more creative,” Knowlton said. “We had to keep our patients safe. We had to keep Santa safe.”
The Pediatric Rehabilitation Center is located at the Wellness Center at Springbrook in Alcoa, which is where the holiday experience was held. Knowlton and her staff and volunteers called it the Santa Sensory Walk-thru and the Polar Express Extravaganza. And it was both, these healthcare workers said.
Knowlton came up with many of the ideas for the celebration, and had many who also aided her, like Ellen Sewell and Richard Ewell, who were glad to stay late to get it all done.
Then there were Debbie Hicks and her daughter, Heather Williams, who served as the photographer and brought along all of her own staff and equipment. Hicks is retired but worked as a receptionist at the Pediatric Rehabilitation Center.
Rachel Runyan, an occupational therapist, has been in charge of the party for a few years. She was also instrumental in making this a success, Miller and Knowlton said.
About 70 kids passed through the Polar Express train that day. That is about the attendance for a nomal year, Knowlton said.
“It was a huge success,” she said. “I think it was even better than before. We didn’t serve food or do hands-on activities but everyone got their one-on-one experience.”
Miller agreed, saying, “each child got their time to shine.”
During clinic hours, this center facilitates as many as 130 visits per day. They can see young people as old as 21 but most are younger.
“We see children who have minor issues, like those who are late talkers,” Miller explained. “We also see those with severe disabilities like cerebral palsy and generic disorders like Down syndrome and autism. We use a whole team approach where we help them with sensory, fine motor, gross motor, speech anf feeding skills. We run the gamut.”
At the end of the day, Knowlton said she heard from parents who were indeed grateful this staff was able to provide a memorable Christmas experience. Santa has been rare this year as most malls have opted not to have public gatherings. Some of these children have not gone to see Santa in the past because of sensory issues.
“There are some of our new families who haven’t been able to do anything like this,” Miller said. “Period. For them to be able to do this in an intimate environment where we are keeping everyone safe ...”
But the children and their families weren’t the only ones grateful for this holiday fun. Miller said all who worked on this project had a grand time, too.
“It was definitely a feel-good thing,” she said. “For the staff, too. I can’t tell you how much joy it brought us. It went both ways.”
