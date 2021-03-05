In 2011, Madeline Rogero made history as the first female mayor of any of the big four metros in Tennessee. On March 22, she will celebrate East Tennessee trailblazers who have forged new paths through everything from politics to parks.
The public is invited to play along with the Knox County Library’s online trivia game, Know it Knox, or they can just watch the fun. The game begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22. The game is free and open to the public, but registration is required at www.knoxlib.org/trivia.
“East Tennessee women have made some significant contributions to the world in all fields. Certainly, in politics, women of East Tennessee pushed through the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, but there’s so much more,” commented Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We're excited to honor Mayor Rogero for her place in history as she co-hosts the Library's Know it Knox Trivia Game.”
For more information, please visit www.knoxlib.org/trivia.
