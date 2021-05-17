As Maryville High School senior Garrett Keyl stood outside the school early Friday, a familiar face from years ago emerged, carrying a gift.
Garrett was at MHS before 8 a.m. to be part of an annual ritual — the gathering of seniors who first got their start at Fort Craig School of Dynamic Learning, a Maryville City Schools elementary school that closed in 2012. The breakfast has been held for many years for these seniors to reconnect with their classmates one last time along with former Fort Craig teachers and staff.
Garrett had an added reason to be there; he is the recipient of the 2021 Fort Craig Scholarship, a monetary reward given to a senior each year. This will be the last one, as Garrett represents the last class of students who went kindergarten through third grade there before the school shut down.
Jaquie Stiver was the familiar face bearing gifts. She handed Garrett a gift bag. The delight and surprise were written across his face. Stiver, who led the Earth Club when Garrett attended Fort Craig, had saved a laminated leaf he had done along with the Earth Club tie-dyed T-shirt he wore. She also made him an Earth Club shirt that he can wear now.
Garrett produced a big smile and thanked Stiver. He said Earth Club was a huge influence in his young days. His college major is proof of that: Garrett will attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, majoring in environmental science.
“It definitely played a part in my decision,” the senior said. “I remember all the fun stuff we did outdoors.” He said science has been a favorite subject all through high school and he looks forward to what college will bring. He hasn’t yet chosen his preferred career.
This Fort Craig alumna had to write an essay and include how what he learned at Fort Craig is still serving him today.
In all, there would have been 60 students, like Garrett, who went through Fort Craig to the end of their third grade year and are now graduating. That next year, they would go to intermediate school. Some moved away or graduated early, but parents and staffers estimated this MHS Class of 2021 contains about 50 who had that Fort Craig experience.
Ramona Best was principal at Fort Craig when it closed. She then moved to Coulter Grove Intermediate School. Pete Carter served as principal before Best.
Fort Craig, Best explained, was a school of choice. Families applied to get their kids enrolled and there was no bus service. The school was based on teaching life skills and was small enough that everyone knew everyone else, Best said.
“I remember family gatherings on Friday mornings,” this principal said. “You could have all the kids in there and all the parents lining the wall and all of the staff and all of our teachers in that gym. And just be together.”
Once a family got in, they didn’t leave, Best said. There was little transition as the staff and teachers watched the students mature.
The school board made the decision to close Fort Craig. Many families at the time were angry and disappointed. Best said she is glad the building is still being used for kids; it is now the home of Blount County Boys and Girls Club.
The lessons taught at Fort Craig, things like doing the right thing and treating people with respect and dignity, are things Best said they took from that school and forwarded the message in the schools they moved into.
Stiver moved on to Coulter Grove, too, and continues to work with Earth Club there, along with a running club and after-school art club. She said the seeds planted in these young students do take root.
“I think when kids learn in their youth how important our environment is and take care of it, it sticks with them,” she said. “Now we also know how important it is for our mental health to be out there in nature. We environmentalists have known that for years and now everybody knows.”
Garrett said his favorite memories include trips to WonderWorks, Zoo Knoxville, aquarium and the UT gardens. From kindergarten through third grade, all of his teachers made learning fun, he said.
“We always went to the Maryville College Woods,” Stiver said. “We made fun desserts like bird nests and we always made bluebird boxes and pine cone feeders. I am a former national park ranger, so we always talked about how we all own the national parks and need to take care of them.”
In addition to enjoying history and science, Garrett was a member of the MHS swim team for all four years of high school and a member of Spanish Honor Society. He said he feels honored to receive the last Fort Craig Scholarship.
Art teacher Patti Young, librarian Betsy Cox, teaching assistant Anne Wilson and kindergarten teacher Sharon Kyker were on hand Friday morning to congratulate these seniors. Kyker and Wilson had put together photo cards for them.
Cox referred to these seniors as her kids. “We were a small school and we knew everybody,” she said. “That was the best part.” She retired when Fort Craig closed.
All who attended the Friday breakfast also were invited to climb aboard the stage for a group photo.
Garrett is the son of Julie and Brian Keyl. Julie was there on Friday and was part of that group photo. She said in addition to the Earth Club influence from Fort Craig, Garrett is also an Eagle Scout. He started in Scouting at Fort Craig.
“We still drive by the old school,” she said. “It was a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.