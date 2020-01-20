She’s been sharing her message of racial equality and justice for all for decades, as a folk singer with husband Sparky Rucker.
Rhonda Lynn Rucker, who resides in Maryville and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, has discovered another way to affect change and get her message out these days — by putting pen to paper and writing historical fiction.
Her latest delves back into the 1960s when the town of Birmingham was getting bombed on a regular basis as blacks came together in the name of civil rights and whites lashed out. “Welcome to Bombingham” is her story of how one teenager’s tragic story melds with others in town. What resulted was the Birmingham Children’s Crusade of 1963.
The book, measuring 272 pages, was written for young adults, Rucker explained. The main character, Earl B., is raised by his mother and grandmother until a fateful day in 1963 when the family home is bombed and Earl B.’s mom is killed.
He sets out on a course for revenge, as other blacks in Birmingham are looking at ways to fight the injustices of segregation and the bombings that also have included black churches. Along the way, Earl B. meets other young people who gravitate toward joining the movement with non-violent sit-ins and boycotts. Others want to become more militant. Earl B. ultimately has to choose his tactics one day when a Ku Klux Klansmen lays dying after trying to set another deadly fire.
Does Earl B. save him or let him die like the KKK did when they killed his mom?
This period in history is pivotal in the civil rights movement, Rucker explained. The actions of thousands of young people who marched in protest of their city’s treatment of blacks ultimately led to desegregation. These young people were jailed and even sprayed with powerful water hoses, hit with batons and threatened with police dogs.
Footage of what had happened reached across the nation and the world, causing an outcry. City leaders agreed to desegregate businesses and release the young people.
The struggle would continue, however; four little girls were killed by bombs placed by white supremacists at 16th Street Baptist Church in September 1963.
Small in stature, big on ideas
Rucker said she wanted to focus on young adults because they are the heroes in this story she desperately wanted to tell.
“One of my main things with this was showing how much power kids can have,” the author said. “They were the heroes, and I wanted to show that.”
She pointed to Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist who has caught global attention for her environmental passion. “She has shown us what one person can do,” Rucker said. “Not everybody can be a leader like she is, but followers are important, too.”
There were a lot of followers in the Birmingham movement, she pointed out. “What would have happened had those thousands of people not shown up, marched and were put in jail?”
While “Welcome to Bombingham” is fiction, there are places, incidents and outcomes that are real. Rucker interviewed people who were there, like her brother-in-law and his mother. She gave Rucker insight into what it was like to make ends meet as a black family in those days.
“They were under so much pressure,” Rucker said. “That is why the whole campaign was failing. The adults wouldn’t go out and march with Dr. Martin Luther King.”
Many were afraid of losing their jobs or being the victims of retaliation.
It was activist James Bevel who got the children’s crusade off the ground. Rucker said King initially was against the idea and wasn’t there on the first day.
“The stakes were high for the adults,” Rucker said. “It was a smart thing to enlist the kids. They were tired of it, too.”
Growing up fast
The storyline in “Welcome to Bombingham” shows the growth of Earl B. and how he learns to make choices that he understands will have lasting effects. He takes readers on a voyage of many emotions — from fear and anger to frustration, hopelessness and finally, hope.
The civil rights movement has been a slow process, this author said. There’s a saying that it’s more of an evolution than revolution. And while she sees definite improvement from her childhood, there is still work to do to see that all people are treated as equals, she explained.
Voter suppression decades ago involved handing a black person a pen and a piece of wax paper and asking them to write their name if they wanted to vote, Rucker said. Blacks driving through Mississippi couldn’t stop after dark, not even to go to the bathroom.
The strides that have been made and the history behind them need to be told to young people, she will tell you. Her story is historical fiction, meant to stir curiosity and some digging by readers to learn more.
Rucker is now working on another historical fiction novel for young adults set in Louisville, Kentucky, during the Great Depression.
Her first historical novel for young readers was “Swing Low, Sweet Harriet.” It was a finalist for the 2014 Crystal Kite Award. Her children’s book, “Make a Change,” was based on her husband’s experiences as a youngster in Knoxville while protests were emerging. Sparky, who is African American, shares what it was like when boycotts and sit-ins came to his hometown.
Sparky and Rhonda have toured for decades, using storytelling and music to tell stories of our country’s painful past and its triumphs as well.
As she talked by phone on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Rucker said these huge struggles people faced have not gone away. There are still racial injustices and issues of inequality and voter suppression. That means the fight moves on.
“We can’t take our freedoms for granted,” she said. “We learned during the civil rights movement freedom is a constant struggle.”
