Friends and family gathered last week to celebrate a huge milestone in the life of Sharon Brewster Johnston — her 40th anniversary as an employee at Blount Memorial Hospital.
Johnston began working there on April 6, 1981, as a licensed practical nurse. However, her connection to the hospital goes back even farther, to when she was still a teenager. This Blount County native and 1976 graduate of Everett High School volunteered when she was only 14.
“That was back when we could go on the floors with the nurses and help with patients,” Johnston recalled. “That was when I decided I wanted to be a nurse.”
But after high school, Johnston took a job at a seat belt factory in Knoxville. That job ended, but the layoff provided Johnston with the path to enter the career she has loved now for four decades.
Because she lost her job due to foreign exports, she was given the opportunity to retrain for another career and chose nursing.
Johnston enrolled in LPN classes that were held at Everett High School. She did her clinicals at BMH and was hired after completing the course.
She was just getting started. Johnston became a registered nurse in 1986. She continued on with her education, earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
After becoming an RN, Johnston worked in multiple areas of the hospital and with occupational health, known as business health today. In September 1999 she was promoted to RN patient care coordinator, which is the same as a nurse manager today. She was promoted to clinical director in 2000, where she oversees the Family Birthing Center and multiple patient care units.
The celebration last week wasn’t to announce her retirement; Johnston said she has no plans to do so anytime soon. This longtime nurse said even last year during the pandemic, she had no desire to leave her post.
“It never occurred to me to leave,” she said.
Just reaching 40 years of service is a huge achievement, but devoting those four decades to one employer is quite another. “My generation didn’t move around,” she said. “I found a place I love and stayed.”
Her roots are right here. Her parents, Bud Brewster and the late Jean Brewster, also were born here. She has two sisters.
Johnston’s husband is Mike Johnston, a retired captain with Maryville Police Department. They have four children — Jason, Jeramy, Matt and Katie — and eight grandchildren.
No place is perfect, but Johnston said BMH has always treated her fairly. She said her mom told her to find something she could enjoy for a lifetime.
“They have been wonderful to me,” she said. “They take care of their own.”
Her years of dedication are certainly appreciated and celebrated by BMH.
“Sharon Johnston is a foundational block in our nursing department, working tirelessly over her 40 years to bring genuine compassion to each patient we care for,” said Joe Newsome, Blount Memorial chief nursing officer. “Her positive, contagious personality drives our nursing leadership team to always set their eyes on the next challenge and gives energy when things get tough. She is normally one of the first leaders in and the last to leave, always making sure she leaves the day better than it started.”
Newsome added that Johnston has led by example for those coming after her.
“From leading the morning huddle to providing one-on-one mentoring, Sharon is helping to build the next generation of nurse leaders for our community,” Newsome said “During the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Sharon remained a calm force that kept pushing our team to create new ways to handle the crisis, always making sure our patients and staff felt safe and well cared for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.