Before you completely overhaul the way you live, keep in mind making positive changes may just be a few simple steps away. Starting small with attainable goals can help keep you on the right track throughout the year.
Try carrying a reusable bottle as a reminder, choosing water over sugary drinks and opting for water when dining out.
For example, Baja Fish Taco Bowls take just 20 minutes for a spicy, fresh-flavored family dinner, and Mediterranean Rice Bowls with Zucchini Fritters are a satisfying step toward more meatless meals in your home.
Encourage family members to provide suggestions so the planning process doesn’t become overwhelming.
Mediterranean Rice Bowls with Zucchini Fritters
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
1 bag Success Brown Rice
2 medium zucchinis, grated
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup canola oil
2 cups diced cucumber
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup feta, crumbled
1/2 cup garlic hummus
Prepare rice according to package directions.
In medium bowl, toss zucchinis with salt; let sit at least 10 minutes.
Transfer to colander and squeeze out excess moisture. Return to bowl and stir in eggs, green onions, dill and garlic.
In another bowl, stir flour, Parmesan, baking powder, cumin and pepper.
Stir dry mixture into zucchini mixture and combine to form thick batter.
In large skillet over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup oil.
Working in batches, drop 2 tablespoons batter into pan for each fritter.
Cook 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown, adding remaining oil as needed. Drain on paper towel-lined tray.
Divide rice between four bowls. Top each with cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and fritters. Garnish each bowl with scoop of hummus.
Substitution: Hummus may be replaced with prepared Greek tzatziki sauce, if desired.
Baja Fish Taco Bowls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
2 bags Success Tri-Color Quinoa
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 white-fleshed fish fillets (5-6 ounces each)
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon lime zest
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
4 cups packed baby kale
1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced
Prepare quinoa according to package directions.
In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil.
Season fish with Cajun seasoning and salt.
Cook 2-3 minutes per side, or until fish is lightly browned and starts to flake. Set aside.
In small bowl, stir yogurt, lime zest, lime juice and cumin.
In medium bowl, toss quinoa with kale.
Divide between four bowls.
Top each with fish, sliced avocado and dollop of yogurt and lime crema.
Substitutions: Taco seasoning or chili powder can be used in place of Cajun seasoning. Arugula or baby spinach may be used instead of kale.
