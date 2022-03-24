Hijacked: How Addiction Rewires the Brain and Poisons the Spirit, a free workshop on addition, will be presented from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided.
Guest speakers will include Tim Hilton, whose topic will be the addicted brain; Dr. Keith Bailey, emotional-trauma recovery; Pastor Jeremy Graham, spiritual recovery; Ben Cort, author of "Weed, Inc."; and emcee Steve Wildsmith.
