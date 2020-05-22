Norris – On Monday, May 25, the Museum of Appalachia will be observing Memorial Day and honoring the sacrifices made by our U.S. military service men and women by offering free admission to all veterans.
The museum is now open with social distancing measures in place; the grounds are available to tour daily from 9am-5pm. The Museum Restaurant is serving homestyle lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also providing curbside pickup service.
Additionally, visitors are able to take advantage of “Membership May” and purchase museum memberships at a 20% discount, through the end of the month. Members receive unlimited admission to the museum for a year, free admission to most special events, discounted tickets to museum fundraising events, discounts in the gift shop and restaurant, and much more.
For more information, visit www.museumofappalachia.org. The museum is located at 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton.
