Visit the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum for free in celebration of Tennessee Statehood Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30. On June 1, 1796, Congress approved the admission of Tennessee as the 16th state in the United States.
All Statehood Day activities are free, along with free admission to the museum.
The museum’s 1809 Blacksmith shop will be open with demonstrations throughout the afternoon. Living history presentations will be in the 1800s dog-trot log cabin. Learn about Cherokee in the Civil War.
The museum is named for Sequoyah, a Cherokee who perfected a system for reading and writing the Cherokee language so that the nation and its heritage would live forever. This year is the bicentennial of Sequoyah finishing his syllabary.
The museum’s acorn printing press also will be doing demonstrations throughout the day.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is at 576 State Route 360, Vonore. For more information visit www.sequoyahmuseum.org or call 423-884-6246.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.