Veterans in Blount County are invited to attend a free Veterans for Veterans Breakfast Social Event from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at AmVets Post 22, located at 3705 Legends Way, Maryville. The event is being held to commemorate the birthday of the Marine Corps and also Veterans Day.
The breakfast will include hash brown casserole, pastries, coffee, iced tea and juice. Veterans are encouraged to bring family and friends. The Blount County veterans service officer will be present to answer any questions.
Donations will be accepted.
