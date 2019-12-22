A Smart Cycling Course will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. The course includes tips and techniques that increase the benefits of bicycling and staying safe while doing it.
Vehicular bicycling is the practice of riding bicycles on roads in a manner that is in accordance with the principles for driving in traffic. The course combines online instruction with parking lot and on-road practice of vehicular bicycling principles.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required with the League of American Bicyclist at bikeleague.secure.force.com. Contact Smoky Mountain Wellness at 865-803-8887 or email donnasuedixon@hotmail.com.
