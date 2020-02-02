Beltone of Maryville is offering a free hearing health clinic from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Participants will learn about the importance of hearing health, damage of hearing loss and receive hearing aid cleaning and hearing check. Call Everett Senior Center at 865-983-9422 to sign up.
Free hearing check offered at Friday clinic
- From staff reports
