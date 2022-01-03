Everett Senior Center is offering a free Medicare Educational Workshop at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Those who are newly eligible for Medicare or are turning 65 in the next few months are invited to attend and ask questions. The workshop is held the third Tuesday of each month.
For more information or to sign up, call 865-983-9422.
