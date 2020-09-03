NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Oak Ridge is offering the Family-to-Family program as a four-day, virtual course in September. This free course is for family members and caregivers of adults with a mental health diagnosis. Topics include crisis planning, problem management, and coping skills.
The four sessions will take place virtually via Zoom from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3 and 10 with a 30-minute break for lunch. These Zoom classes are free and open to anyone in East Tennessee.
Pre-registration is required as the program materials must be mailed in advance. The deadline to register is Sept. 14.
To register or for more details, contact Kathy at jasminekjm@gmail.com or call 865-466-1234.
