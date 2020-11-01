Join Sheri Arden, with UT Extentions, for a series of free online classes filled with nutrition tips and healthy recipes. Call the Everett Senior Center at 865-983-9422 and provide name, phone number and email address. The class dates are Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.
Those who register will receive kitchen gadgets to include measuring cups and spoons, collapsible colander, recipe books, cutting board, veggie peeler, insulated tote bag, along with some exercise stretch bands and an Eating Smart workbook.
The dates to pick up materials from Everett Senior Center will be Monday Nov. 2 – Friday Nov. 6. The day of the program, participants will receive an email invite from Sheri Arden at: sarden1@utk.edu for your class invite. At 2 p.m., open your email and click on the link to join.
