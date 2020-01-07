"Hikacked: How Addiction Rewires the Brain and Poisons the Spirit" will be presented from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 at Celebrate Recovery at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville. The event is free and open to the public.
The seminar will feature a panel of experts. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided. To register, go to CRMaryvilleTN.com. For more information, contact Jan McCoy at 865-384-7307 or jdcdmccoy@gmail.com.
