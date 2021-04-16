The IRS tax submission and payment deadline has been moved to May 17. The Blount County Library AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site will offer free tax preparation on Fridays and Saturdays through May 15 to all who have not yet filed their tax returns.
This service is by appointment only and will take place in the same building as the Blount County Clerk drive-through located near the main entrance to the library.
Tax-Aide will be using a new one-visit option during this five-week period.
Taxpayers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance during the process.
Taxpayers can schedule appointments on-line by logging into https://tinyurl.com/blounttaxes. Those who cannot book on-line can call 865-245-5788 and leave their information, so Tax Aide schedulers can call them back and book appointments for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.