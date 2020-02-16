The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, 576 Highway 360 in Vonore, is the state’s only tribally-owned historical site. It was built to honor the Cherokee Sequoyah, who in 1821 created a syllabary, or way of reading and writing the Cherokee language.
The Museum is hosting a free lecture series that delves into a variety of Cherokee topics.
From 2-3 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 23, Dawn Arneach, Interim Director of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. Dawn will share about Genealogy in general, how to get started, if looking for Cherokee ancestry what resources there are. She has been with the MCI for over six years. She started doing genealogy in 2002, while working at the tribe’s newspaper, The Cherokee One Feather. She also does storytelling, she has shared the storytelling stage with her father Lloyd Arneach Sr. at several storytelling venues.
The museum, located on Tellico Lake, features exhibits from various periods of Cherokee occupation in the Tennessee Overhill area. Its gift shop offers for sale many Cherokee and Native American crafts, jewelry and books on Cherokee history and culture.
These lectures are free and open to the public. Visit www.sequoyahmu
seum.org or call 423-884-6246.
