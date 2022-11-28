Just in time for Christmas gift-buying, the Blount County Friends of the Library will hold a book sale Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.
“The sale features 50,000 books, plus media, puzzles, and more,” said Dee Barham, president of the Friends' Board, adding, “There are lots of great gift ideas here.”
The sale opens Thursday, Dec. 1, noon until 6 p.m., and continues Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Thursday's sale is open to Friends members only, but memberships can be purchased at the door. Memberships cost $15 for an individual or $20 for a family.
Blount County Public Library is located at 508 N. Cusick, Maryville. The sale takes place in the library basement.
The goal of the Friends of the Library's quarterly sales is “to increase community involvement and to raise funds to directly support library programs,” Barham explained. The Friends fun more than 90% of library programs, making it possible for the library to offer concerts, lectures and other events.
At the quarterly sale, prices start as low as a quarter, though most items are $1 to $3. Friends volunteers will be on hand to help shoppers find just the right item.
The Friends of the Library have recently been holding one-day “mini” sales, with special discounts for teachers, homeschoolers and clergy; on Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the mini-sale will offer a 10% discount for nurses and health-care practitioners. The first two of these special sales have been successful, Barham said; “We're just testing the audience and demand,” she added.
To find out more about the Blount County Friends of the Library, visit bcfol.org, message us on Facebook or call 865-273-1451.
