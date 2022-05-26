The Blount County Friends of the Library will welcome summer with their quarterly book sale. The sale opens for members only sales from noon until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and all access sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. Thursday’s sale is for members only, but membership forms are available at the door. Blount County Public Library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
The Friends of the Library supports 90% of the programs at the library, including the upcoming Summer Reading Program, which kicks off the same weekend with “Touch a Truck,” an outdoor festival for children, and a fly-tying workshop for adults.
The annual Summer Reading Program features a variety of events and reading contests for all ages. The Friends help provide materials and performers for those programs and also help provide the incentives and prizes.
“As a former member of the library staff, I’ve seen the importance of the Friends’ support firsthand,” said Jennifer Spirko, BCFOL board member. “The Friends enable so much about what makes our library great, from craft supplies for children to big concerts.”
The sale includes over 30,000 items, including books of all types, along with other media, including movies and music, plus tote bags and jigsaw puzzles.
Individual memberships start at $15 and family memberships are $20, but supporters can join at higher levels. The Friends are a non-profit.
“That early admission is a real bonus,” Spirko said, adding, “but the real benefit of joining the Friends is to support all the great work that the library does in our community.”
To join or to find out more about the Blount County Friends of the Library, follow the organization on Facebook or Instagram; email
