The Blount County Friends of the Library is again inviting book lovers and bargain hunters to the library basement for a quarterly book sale this December.
“This is a great opportunity for you to do some early holiday shopping,” said Bruce Robertson, president of the Friends’ Board. He added, “Remember, the money we raise goes directly back to the Blount County Public Library.”
The sale is from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Thursday’s appointments are reserved for members only, but memberships can be purchased at the door. Blount County Public Library is located at 508 N. Cusick, Maryville. Masks covering the mouth and nose are required in the library basement.
Prices start as low as 25 cents, though most items are $1 to $3. Special collectible items are also available. The sale includes more than 50,000 books in nearly every genre, both fiction and nonfiction, both for adults and for children.
Also on offer are movies and other media, along with gift books, tote bags and puzzles, one of the favorite items.
“This is a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping,” Robertson said. Volunteers have prepared some special displays of gifts and holiday-themed items to tempt shoppers.
The quarterly sale is a big operation, Robertson explained: “Approximately 100 volunteers labor for three months prior to each sale to scan, sort, arrange and display all of the donated books so that the book shopping experience can be fun and exciting for our community shoppers.”
To find out more about the Blount County Friends of the Library, email friendsbcpl@
hotmail.com, visit bcfol.org, or call 865-273-1451.
