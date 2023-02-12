“I had no idea!” is the reaction Archivist Mike Aday gets when he tells people about Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s collections preservation center.
“I had no idea!” is also the title of a program that Aday, archivist at the Park’s Collections Preservation Center in Townsend, will present at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library. It will focus on researching the history of the Park.
This program was originally scheduled for last fall, but was postponed because of COVID-19.
Aday is one of two employees at the center charged with preserving records of the Park’s history. He is responsible for a trove of documents, including letters, reports, maps, photos, deeds, and genealogical information. Baird Todd is curator of the museum collection, including such objects as cooking utensils, plows and quilts used by former inhabitants of Park land.
All these historical treasures are located at the center, a large building at 8440 Highway 73 in Townsend. The sentence “I had no idea” comes from most people who didn’t know the center exists and is open for research, or they didn’t realize many national parks have archives, Aday said.
“Anyone can come in and conduct research on any topic relating to the history of the national park or the region in general,” he said. “I work with genealogists, students, academics, authors, and those members of the public who have an interest in history.” Appointments must be made in advance, he warned.
“This is our chance to learn some secrets from this special place that we enjoy so much,” said Friends President Lucy Henighan.
Aday’s talk about the archives and collections preservation center will be illustrated with images from the collection. He said he will try to find images that relate to Seymour.
The program is free and open to the public. It is part of the “How We Live — Then and Now” series that explores the people and culture of East Tennessee, sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library.
The library is at 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour, just around the corner from the Kroger shopping center. For more information, call the library at 865-573-0728.
