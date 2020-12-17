It’s here, just in time for Christmas. The datebook “Glimpses of History of Seymour-Boyds Creek,” is now available.
The personal datebook is like a calendar but instead of dates for every day of the year contains spaces to write in important personal dates such as anniversaries, birthdays and regular appointments.
It is a fundraiser for Friends of Seymour Library. It is illustrated with artists’ drawings and photographs of historic buildings in Seymour, Trundles Crossroads and Boyds Creek, along with information about their history.
It is for sale at the interim Seymour Library behind the Boys & Girls Club on North Pitner Road in Seymour or at The Local Eatery & Grill in Boyds Creek, which sponsored its production.
The cost is $25. “It’s an ideal Christmas present,” said Lucy Henighan, president of Friends of Seymour Library, which has produced the datebook. “What’s more, you can add a copy of Estalena Brabson’s 1989 ‘A History of Boyd’s Creek’ to your order for an additional $10 to make a wonderful gift package for someone who has moved away.”
All proceeds benefit the Friends’ Library Expansion Fund. Payment may be made by check at the interim library or by Paypal at the Friends of Seymour Library’s Facebook page.
If you cannot visit the library to get a copy, it can be mailed to you for an additional $3 shipping and handling fee.
Please make sure to leave your contact information. If you are buying the datebook as a gift to be mailed out of town, leave your recipient’s address and a card to be enclosed.
Construction at the newly named Williams Family Library, Seymour Branch on West Macon Lane is currently under way. It will more than double the space available for the library’s collection and for many activities.
For more information, contact Colleen Shannon, bakhom@earth
link.net or 865-406-5233, or Anna Garber, annadgarber@gmail.com or 865-579-2279. Library phone is 865-573-0728.
