The Friends of Seymour Library is taking the opportunity to introduce new products and find new members at the Rose Glen Literary Festival.
The festival, which brings together authors and readers, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Sevierville Convention Center on Gist Creek Road. Book lovers of all ages are encouraged to attend the free event, where they can attend presentations, book signings and workshops; local authors can display and sell their books.
The Friends will offer two old favorites for sale: Estalena Brabson’s “History of Boyd’s Creek,” which was first published in 1989 and republished by the Friends in 2019, and a datebook first published a couple of years ago and which soon sold out.
A limited supply of the datebook has recently been reprinted. It is similar to a calendar but without specific dates, so that it can be used from year to year as a monthly reminder of recurring dates such as birthdays and appointments. The datebook is lavishly illustrated with local artists’ and photographers’ views of Seymour and Boyds Creek historic homes and other landmarks.
Price is $25 for the datebook, $10 for the “History of Boyd’s Creek,” or $30 for both.
The Friends are also preparing for publication of a new, more comprehensive and up-to-date history book entitled “The Chattering Child: The History of the Seymour-Boyds Creek Valley.” The book is expected to be available this fall. It is the result of three years of research by Colleen Shannon, Anna Garber and Steve Petty. All proceeds will go to the Friends. Visitors to the Rose Glen festival who are interested in the book may leave their contact information at the Friends table. They will be contacted when the book is published; there is no obligation to buy. Visitors who have interesting family histories, photos, maps and documents about the Seymour-Boyds Creek area are invited to stop by the Friends table at the festival and share them with Petty and Garber.
The title of the book “The Chattering Child” refers to Boyds Creek itself; the French Broad is known to the Cherokee as the Long Man; its tributaries, such as Boyds Creek, are his chattering children.
Anyone interested in joining the Friends of Seymour Library may also sign up at the festival.
