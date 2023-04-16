This World War II-themed victory quilt and several locally made quilts will be on display during Seymour Quilt Club’s program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library.
SEYMOUR — A World War II-themed victory quilt and several locally made quilts will be on display during Seymour Quilt Club’s program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Williams Family Seymour Branch Library.
Club member Evie Mann made the victory quilt in 2010. She and Connie Sexton will explain the 12 symbols sewn into blocks of the quilt, each one signifying an aspect of the war that led to victory. For example, an airplane signifies the important role of the U.S. Air Force; another block features the service flag displayed in the windows by families who had a member serving in the armed forces.
The event is free and open to the public. It is part of the “How We Live: Then & Now” series of programs sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library.
Mann’s inspiration for creating her quilt came from a quilters workshop at which Eleanor Burns, author of “Victory Quilts,” was a speaker. Most of the patterns on Mann’s quilt came from Burns’ book. She used reproduction fabrics from the 1940s. “It was a great visual to use in fifth grade social studies class,” she said. She and Sexton will explain the family and local connections of the quilt.
Seymour Quilt Club President Kathie Weatherford will then give a short presentation describing the quilt club, which began in 2007 and which meets on the first and third Thursday of each month at Seymour Heights Christian Church. Next, club members Laura Metz and Candy Clark will show their family quilts, made by their Seymour ancestors. They will describe the significance of pattern, fabric, etc. and the history behind each one.
“We are pleased to present a program that combines Seymour artists with local and national history,” said Friends of the Library President Lucy Henighan.
“How We Live: Then and Now” programs are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every other month at the library. They reflect the history and culture of East Tennessee. The next program is June 20, when storyteller Susan Fulbright will present “Midsummer Night Tales.”
The library is at 137 West Macon Lane in Seymour, around the corner from the Kroger shopping center. For more information call the library at 865-573-0728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.