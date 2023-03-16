Friends of the Knox County Public Library returns to Central United Methodist Church with its Spring Used Book Sale March 23-25.The purpose of the sale is twofold: to raise funds for the Knox County Public Library and to offer affordable books to the community.
Current members of Friends of the Library will be the first to shop the sale during Members Preview Day from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Memberships can be purchased online or renewed at the door. The sale will be open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 am-5 p.m., with Saturday designated as half price day.
The sale will include roughly 20,000 books in over 40 different categories of fiction and nonfiction. Books will be spread out among three different rooms: regular-priced fiction and nonfiction for adults in the main room, a room dedicated to regular-priced children's books, and a special collections area with rare and unique books. DVDS, CDs, and audiobooks will also be available for purchase. Most items, with the exception of books in the special collections area, are $2 or less.
Special collections items available for sale include a history of the 25th North Carolina troops in the Civil War and a multi-part set of Dante's The Divine Comedy in two languages with commentary.
Sale sponsors are the Knox County Public Library, VG's Bakery, Three Rivers Market, Perk City, WATE-TV, the Knoxville News Sentinel, and Central United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.