The Friendsville High School Alumni Banquet will be held April 25, at the Friendsville Elementary School cafeteria. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Meal is at 6 p.m. Classmates are asked to call Linda Chapman Miller at 865-924-5580 or Mary Reed McMillan at 865-705-7361 for reservations.
There will be a silent auction, and FHS T-shirts will be for sale. Caterer will be Miss Olivia’s Table and price will remain the same, $18 per person. The honored classes will be 1930, '40, '50, '60 and 1970. Class of 1970 will be celebrating its 50th year. They will have place of honor at the banquet.
