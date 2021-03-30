The Friendsville High School Alumni Association will host an all-years reunion on Saturday, June 5 at Friendsville Elementary School. It will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on the football field. A large tent will be set up with tables. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
In addition, there will be a silent auction and election of officers. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 4 p.m. To RSVP, call Mary McMillian at 865-705-7361 or Jenny Crye Johnston at 865-982-5082.
