Friendsville High School Alumni will have the All Years Reunion on April 23. The reunion and meal will be at Friendsville Elementary School in the cafeteria. Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the meal served at 6 p.m.
The meal will be prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia’s Table. Cost to attend is $20. There will be a silent auction, a handmade quilt raffle and handmade dulcimer raffle, lots of door prizes.
Honored classes will be 1922, 1932, 1942, 1952, 1962, and 1972, which is celebrating its 50th reunion. They will have the honored table this year. Class members can make reservations by calling Mary Reed McMillan at 865-705-7361 or Linda Chapman Miller at 865-924-5580. Payments to be made at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.