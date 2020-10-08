Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its fifth annual drive-thru chili supper from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 108 E. College Ave., Friendsville. The meal will include chili, shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped onions, cornbread, crackers, cake and drinks (soft drinks, coffee or water).
The cost of the meal is $6, paying in either cash or check made out to the Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be drive-thru only. Participants are asked to enter through Spring Street and turn left onto East College Avenue. The serving line will be set up in front of the fire station. Everyone will remain in their vehicles. Meals will be packaged into individual containers.
Delivery is available in Friendsville only. Call between 2 and 4 p.m. to be added to the list, at 865-995-0986.
