Family Promise of Blount County already is focusing on its annual night of Halloween fun, one they call Spooktacular, set at the Parkway Drive-in in Maryville on Oct. 3.
It seems like the perfect way to celebrate what has become some people’s favorite holiday. Executive Director Caroline Lamar said despite COVID-19, this third annual Spooktacular event will move ahead as planned with just a few minor adjustments. The gates on that Saturday night will open at 6 p.m.
“It is an event that was made for times such as these,” Lamar said. “We can be in our own cars, socially distanced.”
Families are invited to come out to the drive-in and take in two movies, “Shrek” and “The Addams Family.” “Shrek” will be shown first, at 8 p.m., and the other will start up shortly after “Shrek” ends.
The changes have to do with trunk-or-treating, which will not be held this year due to the pandemic. In years past, Family Promise has had inflatables on the lawn; that also has been canceled for 2020.
The concession stands will be open for purchases. Those attending can use an app that will allow them to order from their cars. Families with young children will enjoy “Shrek,” Lamar said. Older children will want to stay and see “The Addams Family,” she predicted.
“We will do a goody bag for each car,” the executive director said. “We want to provide some Halloween fun but in a safer way.”
Even though trunk-or-treat won’t be going on that night, families are welcome to dress in costume.
It was back in February, before much was known about COVID-19, that Family Promise picked Oct. 3 as its date with the Parkway Drive-in and owner Doug Freeman. It wasn’t a random selection.
“It was supposed to be a UT bye week,” Lamar explained. The coronavirus forced the delay of the college football season, and the University of Tennessee’s first game isn’t even being played until Sept. 26. Oct. 3 is now the first home game.
Luckily, it will be a noon kickoff, Lamar said.
“You can cheer on the Vols and still come out to support Family Promise,” she explained.
Cost to attend Spooktacular is $8 for adults and $4 for ages 5 to 12. Those 4 and under will be admitted free.
Adapting to the times
In a year minus COVID-19, Family Promise would be holding three fundraisers to help support its program. It is an agency that provides emergency shelter to families that are homeless in addition to programs that help them find permanent housing and build financial responsibility.
Resurrection Run had to be canceled as well as a gala. Family Promise did hold an online auction and a fundraiser called Night Without a Bed, which raised more than $4,000.
There are 13 Family Promise partner churches that open their doors to allow the homeless families to stay there on a rotating basis. But, with coronavirus shutting down most churches temporarily, that part of the program has been temporarily halted. Families still are being taken in by Family Promise; they are now staying in transitional housing.
Lamar said it will be at least January 2021 before the church rotation plan is activated again.
The night at the drive-in, the executive director said, is a way to raise money and also awareness of what this agency provides. Each goody bag will contain information on Family Promise.
“This event is really unique in that it reaches an audience that we find often doesn’t know about Family Promise and what we do,” Lamar said. “They are drawn to the movies and family activities. It is a great event to fundraise, but also to spread the word about what we do. You never know when a family will need our services.”
Many have lost their jobs and been unable to pay rent during the pandemic. Lamar said there is a waiting list to get into Family Promise. It has doubled in the past month. Some families are trying to get into public housing, but the wait there is eight months, Lamar added.
Thankfully, Lamar said the host and support churches continue to do all they can. Some have bought school supplies, provided protective masks and bought groceries for families, she said.
“Our churches are still supporting us, just in different and new ways,” Lamar explained.
Just the right place
Freeman has owned Parkway Drive-in since 2003 — the business but not the property. He has partnered with Family Promise for each of its Spooktacular events. He will staff the concession stand that evening and keep bathrooms sanitized. He said all of his employees will wear masks.
He knew about Family Promise and its mission before the partnership. “I didn’t know their outreach was so broad,” he said. His cousin’s church in Karns is a supporter. There are Family Promise affiliates across the country.
The drive-in opened a month late this year, but Freeman said things are going well so far. The Parkway presented some virtual and live concerts that featured Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and some Christian artists.
“We’ve had a heck of a year,” Freeman said. The drive-in has hosted graduations, club events, sorority gatherings, school bands award ceremonies and corporate training sessions.
“Just think it up and do it,” Freeman said.
