It’s a question that gets asked many times of individuals who just seem to easily travel to that place of creativity that hovers between the real and imagined — where do you get your ideas?
For children’s book author Cyndy Szekeres, stories just come, crowding her brain, and in vivid colors. They reside there, characters rattling around, until she does something with them, which involves the release of engaging books with both the written word and the pictures that accompany them.
Szekeres, 88, resides in Maryville and has now for three years. She was born in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Halloween Day, 1933. And while her Lithuanian mother tried to steer her toward a more traditional role as wife and mother, Szekeres had other plans.
It was her father, first generation American with Hungarian roots, who saw the raw potential in her. He encouraged her to keep drawing, and she listened, earning her a place at the Pratt Institute in New York after finishing high school. She earned her certificate from the art school in 1954.
“I always drew,” this illustrator explained. “Right from the beginning.”
Her family was not well-to-do, Szekeres said, so art supplies were not available. She said she would draw on brown paper bags that were cut into sheets. Even at 5 years old, Szekeres says she knew she was different, that she looked at the world through a lens others didn’t have. She is also left-handed.
Her father was a tool maker and her mom worked in a factory.
The move to Maryville came about as Szekeres’ son, Christopher Prozzo and his wife, Andrea, decided to leave Vermont for the better climate of East Tennessee and brought Szekeres with them. Her other son, Marco, lives in Seattle.
A large table in the living room was stacked with years worth of her work. Szekeres is the illustrator and/or writer of more than 130 children’s books, many of them part of the Little Golden Books series along with others published by Scholastic and also Doubleday. Her career spans more than 40 years.
Titles include “Puppy Too Small,” “Scaredy Cat!” “Hide-and-Seek Duck,” “Puppy Learns to Share,” “Melanie Mouse’s Moving Day,” “Moon Mouse,” “The Mouse that Jack Built,” “Fluffy Duckling,” and a series of books with Toby as the main character. Pippa the Mouse is the series she is most proud of.
Szekeres did the illustrations for “The Whispering Rabbit,” which was written by Margaret Wise Brown, who also wrote “Goodnight Moon.” In addition, Szekeres also illustrated greeting cards, calendars and for magazines.
What ties all of her books together are the animals she features in her art and stories. There are bunnies, ducks, cats, ladybug, possums, bats and bears.
Among the collection she has kept are her original drawings for a few of her books, done in watercolors. There are examples lining the living room wall, but a majority of her original materials have been donated to the University of Connecticut for its children’s library.
She tells people that anybody can draw, and the process is quite easy to hear her tell it.
“You just tell what’s in your head to come out through your hand,” she said.
Andrea has another theory, however.
“You’re either born with it or not,” she said.
One of her first jobs after graduating from Pratt was designing ads for Sax Fifth Avenue in New York City. She lived in Manhattan for years.
It was while living in New York that she got her break in the publishing industry. Szekeres first started illustrating other authors’ books but soon decided she could pen her own works. She said she loved both processes.
Szekeres married Gennaro Prozzo in 1958, but chose to keep her maiden name. He was a well-known artist in his own right. The two were married for 47 years before he passed away.
When her career was established, Szekeres said they decided to move to Vermont, in 1974, and she would send in her projects via mail. The town of Putney, Vermont was a small community of artists, and this couple fit in perfectly.
Richard Scarry was a mentor who she exchanged letters with Szekeres. Classmates at Pratt included Tomie dePaola and Arnold Lobel. She wrote about these relationships in an autobiography she penned a few years ago.
There is an air of contentment for a career well loved that exudes from Szekeres, along with the quiet confidence of knowing she made the right choices and sacrifices in life. Those who have enjoyed her work over the course of four decades would agree.
Szekeres signed an exclusive contract with Western Publishing in 1981; more than 14 million copies of her books have been sold.
As she explained it, ideas would flow easily; she would create a dummy copy of her work and send to editors. The work would come back to Szekeres, sometimes with suggested changes.
“I did not like that,” she said. As this author saw things, this was her creation so she knew more than anybody how it should go. Seeing as she didn’t get many rejections over the years, she must have been right.
She did make sure her art was consistent. Szekeres said her readers would write her letters, pointing out if a drawing of a quilt on one page didn’t match that of a subsequent page. “Every little detail is important,” she agreed. Those hundreds of letters also gave her lots of praise.
What Andrea believes is most captivating about Szekeres’ art is the uncanny way she has of showing emotions through her characters. That involves more than a face with a smile or frown. Worry, concern, fright, delight, contentment and surprise — this artist can capture them all with her sketches.
Szekeres wrote in that autobiography about the way she comes up with her illustrations and the stories that go with them.
“An idea is not like an ingredient for a cake,” she wrote. “It cannot be found on a shelf in the marketplace, nor will it show up in a basket, behind a magic door. It is a sense of feelings and thoughts coming to life. The anthropomorphic world, much alive in my head, is filled with events and characters that are constantly evolving and changing. Sometimes, this world spills over, out of my head, down my arm an on to paper and i watch this happen, as an observer, not a creator.”
