On a leased piece of property 10 years ago in the village of Marmont in Hince, Haiti, mattocks, shovels and handsaws were used to help clear the sloping landscape.
Posts were lowered into the ground for a building that would become an investment in the lives of children there.
The school, God’s Planet for Haiti Christian School, stands today, soon marking its 10th anniversary. Children from this village in the Central Plateau region of Haiti get a Christian education, two meals a day and a hand-up from the poverty these families have struggled with for generations.
Jemps Maignan, 42, is the founder of this nonprofit ministry that he started in his home country. Maignan is now a U.S. citizen and Blount County resident, but said he never gave up on Haiti or its people. His parents and two sisters remain there.
Thankfully, he said, the school and the nearby villages weren’t affected by the recent earthquake. It was centered in the southern part of the country. He asked for continued prayers for all who have suffered in the catastrophe.
He will be heading back to Haiti in a couple of weeks to see that classes at the school he founded get started for this academic year. There are now 87 students served by this elementary school.
The 7 acres are home to the school that contains six classrooms, office, kitchen, cafeteria and playground. There is also a multi-use building where church services are held.
There simply aren’t enough government-funded schools in Haiti, Maignan said. Private schools come in to fill the gap.
As Maignan sat down to reflect on the past 10 years, he thinks back to that empty piece of land.
“We started with nothing,” he said. “It is thanks to people in East Tennessee that my vision is reality. It’s a vision God placed in me when I was just 14 years old.”
Maignan grew up in Haiti and made his first visit to the United States back in 2006 and decided to move to East Tennessee that next year. He lived with Wade Richardson here in Blount County and learned how to make furniture.
A devastating earthquake hit Haiti in 2010. Maignan said he flew home to check on his family. They were safe. But, he said God reminded him of the vision to build a school for Haitian children and Maignan couldn’t ignore it.
“I came back here and told my job at Massey Electric that I had to leave,” Maignan remembers. “I felt a strong calling in my heart. It’s time to start. It’s time to start.”
He admits he didn’t have a plan and had no idea how he could build a school with no financial support. He began sharing his ambitions with others here in East Tennessee and they listened.
So this then-33-year-old got to work. He told the people in Hinche, Haiti, if they wanted a school, they needed to put their backs into it, helping clear the land and building the structure. He received that help and also financial assistance from people here in Blount and nearby counties.
On his upcoming trip, Maignan said he will repair benches at the school and paint. It won’t be long before the school will need to be rebuilt, this time in blocks instead of wood siding. He is currently fundraising for that.
He hopes to also be able to return to the school in October, which is the official 10th anniversary date.
The needs are many, Maignan said. School supplies are needed for these 87 children. In a few months it will be time to provide Christmas shoeboxes for the students and other children in the village.
That these Haitian children receive something for Christmas is a big priority for Maignan. He said he didn’t get his first Christmas gift until he was 29 and here in the U.S.
Now 10 years in, God’s Planet for Haiti sits on land that is owned, not leased. With donations, this ministry was able to put in a water pump so villagers wouldn’t have to walk miles for safe water. God’s Planet sees to it that these students have uniforms. They are fed breakfast and lunch daily.
It takes $35 per month to support each child. That includes teacher salaries, food and supplies.
In addition to the school, God’s Planet for Haiti brings in organizations like Remote Area Medical to provide medical care for this area of Haiti. Over the years, Maignan has taken the Christian message to Haitian jails and hosted pastor conferences.
Carson-Newman University participated in numerous outreach missions for God’s Planet for Haiti, Maignan said. A Maryville woman, Marie Hrom, was the first to make a visit as the school was being constructed.
To support himself and the ministry, Maignan does odd jobs in the community, like painting and maintenance. He said he can’t find a full-time job that will allow him time to go back to Haiti a few times each year.
It is also tough being a single dad, Maignan admits. J.J. is now 6 and a first grader at Alcoa Elementary School.
“He is one of my biggest encouragers,” Maignan said of his son. “We talk a lot about Haiti and the mission.”
Maignan gets emotional over the photos of what started out as a bare piece of ground to a school where close to 100 students per year get an educational foundation to succeed.
“When I sit down and look at where I came from, I have tears,” he said. “Not tears of sadness, but of joy. What we have done is impacting children’s lives.”
It has been his dream to add on a high school to God’s Planet for Haiti Christian School. More support will be needed before that happens, Maignan said.
Focus this year will include the planting of plantains, corn and other vegetables so the school can bring in some income, this founder said.
“To see the school happen, it’s a miracle,” Maignan said. “I tell people to speak their dream and not let it die.”
