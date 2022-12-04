Had the availability of quality coffee not declined back in the 1990s and had John Clark not made his way back to his native Blount County, there would be no Vienna Coffee Company and Vienna Coffee House, or as he refers to it, “the coolest coffee shop in town.”
The founder of the company has shared many times with friends and customers the story of how he came back here in 1996 and noticed the void. He had traversed from California, where specialty coffee was abundant and good tasting. This chemical engineer by trade got busy doing his research on the Internet and by reading books. If he couldn’t find decent coffee, he would make it himself.
And he did. At first, that was in his home kitchen, roasting coffee beans with a popcorn popper. Then he sat up operations in his garage.
Clark said he bought his first 132-pound bag of green coffee beans from a place in New York. He learned how to roast them using a roaster he purchased on eBay. He calls it the Red Roaster. For the first two years, he kept his corporate job while also offering up bags of his coffee for sale.
Vienna Coffee Company is born
That all changed in 2002 when this coffee lover and entrepreneur quit that reliable paycheck and launched his own company, Vienna Coffee Company. He admits it took time to get established.
“That first August, we maybe sold $300 worth of coffee,” he said. “You can’t live off of $300 in coffee sales.”
But Clark knew the market for good, quality specialty coffee was underserved. He even gambled on people being willing to pay extra for that product.
It all started, this business owner said, when companies like Folgers and Maxwell House began offering subpar products. “It used to be really good coffee until the business people and accountants got involved and started cheapening the beans and it got less and les quality. It became more about profit and less about quality.”
The key to good coffee starts with the beans. Clark educated himself about green coffee beans and where they are grown. He now takes trips to where that happens — Guatemala and Ethiopia. Kenya, Ecuador, Mexico, Sumatra and Nicaragua are also coffee bean suppliers for Vienna.
All coffee beans are scored by professional quality control Q graders to designate which can be labeled for use as specialty coffees, Clark pointed out. Scores have to be at least 80 or higher, he said.
There have been two other locations for Vienna Coffee Company before it came to land at its present location at 212 S. College St., Maryville. After his garage, Clark set up shop on Highway 411 South where Windy City Grille makes its home. That was followed by a stint on Everett Avenue in Maryville before finally finding the current space.
A reason to celebrate
Clark is celebrating 20 years in the wholesale coffee business. He doesn’t count the prior years when he roasted beans in his garage. Then in 2010, Clark got the opportunity to open his own retail shop, naming it Vienna Coffee House. It started out in a former coffee shop on High Street in Maryville but moved to the 212 College St. location in 2013.
The wholesale end of the business is on the lower level where roasters turn out bags of coffee for sale and also the blends sold by the cup upstairs in the coffee house. Clark is in the process of expanding operations downstairs and will need additional space.
“I am in the process of buying a 70 kilo roaster,” he said. “It is a whiz-bang state-of-the-art roaster. I will take delivery of it in March and we will have to find more space.”
He said there is 6,000 square feet on that floor, but the new roaster will have the capacity to roast 150 pounds of coffee at one time.
“When we have that, we will be burning through a lot of coffee,” Clark said. “We need a place to put more coffee on the ground. We are also doing cold brew and tanks are getting bigger and bigger.”
He said Vienna will not be moving out its current space.
More than 80 — that’s the number of flavor combinations Vienna is capable of producing with its imported coffee beans. There are eight major blends, Clark explained. The most popular is the Highlands blend created for Maryville College.
Where Blount County congregates
Visit Vienna Coffee House on any given day and it will likely be difficult to find a place to park. Ministers work on sermons here, bicyclists gather for an after ride treat. Business leaders find excuses to drop by. College students throng here.
There is also a drive-thru window, which was able to remain open during the pandemic, resulting in this business staying afloat. Vienna has a website where customers can buy bags of coffee, t-shirts, mugs and other merchandise.
And Vienna locations have opened up on the campus of Carson-Newman, Pellissippi State campus in Knoxville and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
The list of where you can buy Vienna products includes Alcoa High School, Blount Memorial Hospital, Aubrey’s Restaurant, Blount County Public Library, Foothills Milling Company, Kroger stores, Maryville College, RT Lodge and the list goes on. Publix stores in Tennessee are included.
Vienna purchased the Fleetwood brand of coffee in 2019. It had been discontinued for years before that. Clark said it is a great brand available at EZ Stop Markets. Additionally, Vienna has it coffees in 34 regional airports across the country.
There were no coffee shops or professional coffee roasters here in 2000. Clark said there was a woman who roasted beans occasionally at a place called Jazzberry Java. Today, Blount County has four Starbucks, two Dunkins, and locally-owned shops like Southern Grace and Quick Fix. Scoters is coming soon.
Making connections
To celebrate this 20th anniversary milestone, Clark has been recognizing longtime employees and customers. He collaborated with Trip-Hop Brewery to offer up a coffee IPA at the local brewery located a block away. Vienna has also teamed up with Simpson Meats for a coffee rub. Studio 212 created some anniversary mugs.
The entire operation at 212 S. College Street takes 21 employees in the roasting division and 20 upstairs in the coffee house. A Red Roaster blend is being served and sold to commemorate this special year.
It was made even more special when Vienna entered the Golden Bean Roasting Competition, putting it coffees up against the best, earlier this year. Three of them — Ethiopia Shantawene, Foxfire Espresso and La Armonia Hermosa — won bronze medals.
Customers in every seat and a line in their cars all tell Clark and his staff that he’s onto something. Loyal customers remain so even after moving away. Clark said he is looking to retire at the end of next year and is working on a succession plan for Vienna to continue on.
But don’t be surprised to still see him walking through the cafe or maybe taking a seat alongside customers that are more than that. I was coffee drinker John Clark in search of the perfect cup of joe that got him here.
“I will probably still come and just hang out,” Clark said.
