“It’s like nobody understands what goes on in my head, or what I feel. It feels like the whole world is crashing down and I can’t stop it.” — Client 15 years old
It has been a difficult couple of months for many of the children and adolescents I work with. Routines have been disrupted by illness, flooding and snow. And it seems that children suffering from anxiety disorders have had an especially difficult winter. Children who suffer from an anxiety disorder experience fear, nervousness and shyness, and they start to avoid places and activities. When anxiety takes over, it interferes with your child’s ability to cope with fear, worry, and depression. If your child has generalized anxiety disorder, or GAD, he or she will worry excessively about a variety of things such as grades, family issues, relationships with peers and performance in sports. Children with GAD tend to be very hard on themselves and strive for perfection. They may also seek constant approval or reassurance from others.
Many children miss school and social activities, in fact one in eight children suffer from anxiety disorders. In my work with children and adolescents with anxiety the recurring theme I hear is the knowledge that while they should not be anxious about a situation or event, they just can not help the emotional reaction. Sometimes just getting through the day can produce anxiety and they do not know how to stop the worry cycle even though they realize their anxiety is more intense than warranted. Although the cause of anxiety disorders is unknown there is evidence that biological factors, family background and life experiences play a role.
Children and teens with this disorder worry excessively and uncontrollably about daily life events. Their worries include fear of bad things happening in the future such as global warming or parents divorcing, being on time or making mistakes, a loved one becoming ill or dying, personal health, academic performance, world events and natural disasters. Anxious children perform best in a calm, supportive, but organized classroom. Because change and uncertainty can be unsettling, a structured classroom, calmly disciplined will let children know what to expect. Having one person at school who understands the child can make a difference. Also having a cool down pass that allows the child to leave the situation briefly to collect themselves can help keep them on track.
When you have a child with anxiety, it is a battle that plays out at home, late at night, at mealtime, at school and all the times in between. Here are some things you can do at home to help your child manage his or her anxiety disorder: Pay attention to your child’s feelings, you know your child better than anyone. Stay calm when your child becomes anxious about a situation or event. Recognize and praise small accomplishments and do not punish mistakes or lack of progress. Be flexible, but try to maintain a normal routine. Modify expectations during stressful periods. It is helpful to build a support network of relatives, friends, and professionals.
