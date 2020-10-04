As a counselor working with children I have spent the last four to five weeks helping them through the start of a new school year. Some excited about the possibilities, but most dreading the return to school and exhausted by the differences in their lives and schedule. This time of year many parent’s main concern becomes wanting their child to be happy at school. There are many factors that determine a successful school year, some in our control and some not. Even under the best of circumstances, back-to-school season is stressful. There are new routines to create, new rhythms to find, and a lot of trial and error to tolerate in the meantime. The start of school this year has been difficult as children and parents are having to navigate altered plans and transitions.
It is important to take the time to talk to your child. We have all heard the saying, “The only thing constant in life is change.” In the ever-changing world that we live in today, this quote seems to be truer than ever before. Some of these adjustments are minor and we can take them in stride, however many of the differences we must face have a more profound effect on our lives. Changes often happen in our lives without us having any control. Anything that is different can be tough to accept, even for the positive. There have been many anxiety provoking aspects to the unknowns during the first few weeks of school. Many of the kids I work with are trying to deal with a world of transitions along with somewhat limited social interaction during the day.
One of the hardest things about change is that it is unpredictable and leads to the unknown, with increased anxiety.
Most people think of the grieving process as something experienced only after the death of a loved one. However, we grieve for many other reasons; the loss of a job, the end of a relationship or an adjustment in living or life situation. Anytime something significant is changed or taken away there is the possibility of grieving which can trigger many unfamiliar and confusing emotions.
What we go through in order to find a way to carry on can often be complicated and emotionally messy. Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ stages of grief are transferable to varying degrees and in different ways to personal change and emotional upset resulting from factors other than death and dying.
It is important to realize that these stages describe a process that is variable and fluid and can best be seen as a cycle. The reaction to transitions and grief is relative in terms of effect on people and is different for each individual person.
When dealing with change there are some steps that can be employed to help in dealing with the results. Be patient with yourself and your children.
In the midst of the reactions it is necessary to be aware of your health choices, getting enough rest and exercise, eating right, and maintaining contact with your support system are all imperative to successfully working your way through the process.
Take a step back and put things into perspective.
Try to view this as an opportunity rather than a barrier. Over time you should feel a gradual reduction in the feelings and emotions accompanying the grief process. It is important to understand the impact and work through the implications for self-perception.
Give yourself time to get used to it, focus on the moment, be open to the new challenge and most importantly learn about yourself and grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.