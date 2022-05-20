Homegrown blackberries and blueberries pair perfectly for summertime in Tennessee, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is ready to offer instruction and guidance for home growers to commercial producers on the best practices for the backyard with the 15th annual Fruits of the Backyard Field Day scheduled to run 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 14, at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center located at 1000 Main Entrance Drive in Spring Hill.
The free event offers attendees valuable information, products and techniques that will help backyard fruits and other plants flourish.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in growing food, in particular fruits, at home,” said Kevin Thompson, research center director at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. “Not only will we have educational presentations and breakout sessions, but we’ll also be offering free soil testing so you can see if your soil is ready for growing in your backyard.”
David Lockwood, UT Extension fruit and nut specialist, and Natalie Bumgarner, UT Extension consumer horticulture specialist, will be presenting in special sessions focused on blackberry and blueberry care during the half-day event. Additionally, Bumgarner and other specialists will host breakout sessions designed for attendees to further explore the science behind the growing.
Fruit production won’t be the only focus of the field day, which also offers insight into vegetable production, lawn maintenance, pest control and growing tree nuts.
“The field day program has been developed to help you make your backyard a more productive and enjoyable place to spend time with family and friends,” said Thompson. “We look forward to hosting neighbors and friends alike.”
