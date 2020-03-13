First United Methodist Church of Maryville will be the place for all things floral on Saturday, March 21, as the East Tennessee Daffodil Society presents an afternoon daffodil show. The free event will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m. at the church, 804 Montvale Station Road in Maryville. Exhibitors from the East Tennessee area will be joined by growers from Middle Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio, providing a diverse variety of blooms. Members of the society will be available to answer questions.
Everyone knows the bright yellow King Alfred daffodil, but through hybridizing we have daffodils in combinations of color including white, yellow, red and pink. In addition to the tall varieties we have miniature daffodils that are wonderful in a rock garden setting. This show is a good place to make a wish list of bulbs to plant next fall, as you can see what the blooms actually look like, rather than relying on a picture in a catalog.
Tennessee is a great place to grow daffodils as they hold up well in the fluctuating temperatures of warm days mixed with damaging cold. The daffodil season in this area runs from February to mid-April.
For further information about the show, contact Lynn Ladd at 865-984-6688.
