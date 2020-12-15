Join Everett Senior Center for an afternoon of fun and games from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. each Friday. Participants can test their skills at trivia, Scattergories and lots of other games. No prizes or awards, just the opportunity to have fun. All activities will practice social distancing. There is no charge to attend. Call the ESC office at 865-983-9422 to reserve a spot. The center is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
