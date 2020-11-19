Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, has an hour of fun activities planned each Friday, beginning Dec. 4, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The cost is free to attend and there will be a host of games like trivia, Scattergories and guessing games. All activities will practice social distancing. Space is limited so call the office at 865-983-9422 to reserve a spot.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.