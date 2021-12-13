When John Jessup decided to open a second motorcycle shop away from his Stockton, California, location, there were some things that stood out to him about Maryville.
The obvious was its closeness to the world-famous motorcycle route, The Dragon, with its 318 curves in 11 miles along the Tennessee-North Carolina border along U.S. 129. And because his children would be relocating too, he wanted great schools; low taxes compared to what he was used to were on his wish list too.
He found what he considers the perfect location for Dream Rides of Tennessee, in the former Sandy’s Lingerie building with frontage along U.S. Highway 411-South in Maryville. Most Blount Countians know of the place whether they’ve been inside or not over the years. He’s even kept the Sandy’s Lingerie sign.
And on March 16 of this year, Jessup opened the doors to this second motorcycle shop, selling used Harley-Davidsons and others along with offering repairs and custom work. Dream Rides sells parts and apparel, too. There are five employees plus Jessup.
“Anything to do with motorcycles, we do it,” Jessup said.
But recently out in front of his store there’s been some other two-wheelers on display. Jessup said he has done a bicycle drive during Christmas for the last three years at his Stockton location. After meeting David Wethington here in Maryville, he brought the project here.
Wethington is affiliated with the Chilhowee Baptist Association as a volunteer and met Jessup on the first day Dream Rides of Tennessee opened. Wethington and this business owner became friends, and when talk of a possible bike drive came up, Wethington told Jessup about CBA and a camp it runs nearby, called Camp Tipton. Some of the children served by the camp come from families who find it difficult to provide things like new bicycles for their children at Christmas.
Thus, a project was born. Dream Rides became the drop-off location for new donated bikes, which are now being distributed to Camp Tipton families.
Jessup even created a contest to encourage donations. Those who donated bicycles were put into a drawing, with the winner receiving a 2005 Harley-Davidson. The winner was Eric Muskopf. When the event was over, close to 200 bicycles were donated.
Jessup said he had customers from all across the country ship him new bicycles for the giveaway. He has a large e-commerce business and is known nationally for his motorcycle builds and e-commerce. Those shipped bikes came unassembled.
Wethington, who is a member of the 134th Air Refueling Group at McGhee Tyson, was able to help get the bicycles assembled with the help of his fellow comrades at the 134th. Then the completed bikes were taken to a location where they are now making Christmas a little brighter for some Blount County families.
Jessup has owned the motorcycle shop in Stockton since 2004. He said he ended up coming to Maryville because there is a strong riding community here along, with the other aforementioned positives.
“There are not a lot of places around the country where you can live, you can work and you can play,” he explained. “All in the same place.”
He’s been riding for 25 years and has ridden all over the country. He has already fell in love with this area and the people.
“There are places that are equally as beautiful but none more beautiful,” he said of East Tennessee. Despite only being here less than a year, Jessup said he has embedded himself in this community and has made some great friends.
Jessup connects with families who are struggling. He said he was raised by his grandmother, and the family had just enough to get by. There wasn’t money for extra things, he said.
“For me, it was ‘what kid doesn’t want a new bike?’” Jessup said. “Bike ownership is way down among kids. It’s also a little self-serving. I am in the motorcycle business. Most motorcyclists start out on bikes. If they never start out on a bicycle they might not ever get to a motorcycle. With this, we are putting bicycles in their hands.”
In addition to working with Camp Tipton, Dream Rides and CBA have also been in contact with Blount County Foster Parent Association and other local ministries in need of some of the donated bikes, which totaled 196.
Wethington has been riding motorcycles for two years; his wife is a motorcycle officer with Maryville Police Department. He said he is grateful that he became friends with Jessup and was able to help with the bike project. Seventy of the donated bikes were handed out Saturday, Wethington reported.
“I am excited to be able to partner with them and help Blount County families,” Wethington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.