A fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, Oct.26 to help support Alcoa VFW Post 10855. Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa will donate 10 percent of its food sales that night to this organization.
Patrons should go to the Facebook page for Alcoa VFW Post 10855 and print out a flyer to submit to the restaurant that night.
Those who can't attend but want to make a donation can send a check payable to VFW Post 10855 to P.O. Box 296, Alcoa, TN 37701. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, this Post has not been able to hold fundraisers for two years. Members will be at Texas Roadhouse Oct. 26 accepting donations for Buddy Poppies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.