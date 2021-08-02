A fundraiser yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 to help with expenses for the William Blount High School dance team. The sale will be held at 621 Peachtree Drive in Maryville and will include household items from 10 families. Brand name suits, shoes, furniture and lots more will be sold at low prices.
