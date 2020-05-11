With the school year coming to an end, Blount Home Education Association (BHEA) seniors are moving forward despite the pandemic and preparing for a new chapter of their life.
No matter your interests or goals, there is a path for every student after high school.
This year’s 46 seniors will be heading out into the world after a rescheduled graduation on July 24.
Many graduates are planning to attend a four-year college or university.
Students this year will be attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Maryville College, Bryan College, Carson-Newman University, Tennessee Tech University, Union University and Lee University among others.
Emery Benson, a 2020 graduate, will be starting at University of Tennessee Chattanooga in the fall.
He had this to say about his choice, “After I graduate high school, I’ll be heading down to UT Chattanooga to study history.
The proximity to the Chickamauga Battlefield was a draw for me, and all the opportunities in and around Chattanooga to participate in outdoor activities like rock climbing and hiking are a huge plus!
I’m not totally certain what I want to do with my degree yet, but I’m currently leaning towards teaching history.”
Some students pursue sports in college.
Josef Morstatt will be studying math at Asbury University, a private Christian liberal arts university in Wilmore, Kentucky.
He will be competing for their swim team in the Appalachian Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Some students chose to take advantage of the Tennessee Promise program to get two free years of college at Pellissippi State Technical Community College.
They can get one of the associate degrees offered, transfer to a four-year institution or both.
Ellie Rowe, a 2020 graduate who will be attending Pellissippi in the fall, said of her choice, “At community college I don’t have to pay for rooming or food, and I’m more familiar with the campus.
“I received credit from my AP classes that I wouldn’t have gotten at other universities I was considering, and this gives me freedom to take the classes I want to take instead of just the core classes.
“In addition, since I’m with the TN Promise program, I get the first two years with no tuition.
“It also gives me time to decide at which four-year college I would be happy.
“As for my future plans, I don’t know what career I want to go into, but I would like to do something with writing.”
Other students opt to go to trade schools like Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Aveda Institute or join the military after graduation. BHEA alumni serve in multiple branches of the military, including the Marines and Air Force.
Best wishes to all the Blount Home Education Association 2020 graduates as you start your new adventure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.