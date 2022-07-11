On Jan. 6 of this year, Seymour’s Pam Mize graduated from Douglas J. Aveda Institute in Knoxville, preparing to launch her career as an esthetician in a home-based business.
This mother of two grown children had been busy purchasing equipment and couldn’t wait to get Grace Beauty off the ground. For years, she had worked as a surgical technician at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and wanted to take this leap.
She completed her six months of esthetician training with perfect attendance at school despite having to work her full-time job, too. She took night classes, getting home after 10 p.m. Mize even battled pneumonia and was in the hospital days before starting classes. She was determined.
Then a life-altering roadblock emerged. Mize was lying in bed one evening, stretched out her arm and felt something pull. She got up the next morning and did a breast self-exam, discovering a large lump. She told her husband and also her coworkers when she got into the office that morning.
Mize was examined that very day at UT; it was Stage 4 breast cancer.
Days later, on May 5, the day after she turned 52, Mize has a port placed in her body so she could receive chemotherapy. So far, she has received 10 treatments, needing two more before she undergoes more procedures and then radiation. That will last for six weeks.
Despite all of that, her home business is built, ready to take on clients. Mize has been off from work at UT for a few months but will return to her surgery tech duties in early August.
“I am ready to go back,” she said. “It’s been a long journey.”
Mize grew up in Alcoa. Her parents are Sara Moss and Robert Moss Sr. She has several relatives and friends in Alcoa and Maryville, and she recalls time spent with her grandmother, Mary Wilson Hood. She often stayed with her as a young child while her mother and her aunt, Wilie Mae Hannum, worked at Levi Strauss.
“Granny would keep us,” Mize said. “We would go to thrift stores and fishing with her. She lived to be 93.”
A love of the outdoors is something Mize said she inherited from her grandmother. Mize enjoys hiking and gardening. Her husband, Mitch, helps in the gardens as well. The greenway trail on an early Saturday morning in Blount County calls her name on a frequent basis.
So when she was diagnosed with cancer, Mize didn’t stop doing anything. Chemo has slowed her down some days. She spends much of her time in nature and said her faith sees her through whatever comes her way. She grew up attending Rest Haven Baptist Church.
The diagnosis of cancer isn’t new to this family. Mitch finished his treatments for the disease just before Pam found out about hers. There isn’t, however, any breast cancer in her family.
“I feel like I am the sibling that gets everything,” she said. She had a bilateral hip replacement before she turned 50 and said it got to the point she could barely walk.
“I went home the next day after the surgery,” Mize said. “I have been through it, but I thank the Lord for his grace and mercy. That’s why I named my business Grace Beauty.”
There’s not been any anger or why me’s, this cancer patient said. She feels lifted up by her extended family and coworkers. She has two brothers, a sister and two half-sisters. Her coworkers even started a GoFundMe account to help her with medical bills.
Mize believes her cancer bout might be a blessing in disguise, not necessarily for her, but people she doesn’t even know. Maybe someone else out there needs words of encouragement that she can deliver.
Pam and Mitch will celebrate 14 years of marriage in a few days. He also works at UT. Their children are Roderick, who is 30, and Chelsea, who is 24.
Chelsea was her mom’s instructor at Aveda, becoming an esthetician first. It was a very proud moment for both as Mize became a licensed esthetician those months ago.
Because she works in health care, Mize feels ashamed that she didn’t go for regular mammograms. She works as a gynecology tech, taking care of women with ovarian cancer and related diseases.
“I was taking care or everybody else, but I should have been taking care of myself,” she said.
Caring for other people goes back years with Mize. She worked at an assisted living center, Asbury Acres, before training as a surgery technician.
Treating and caring for patients that don’t make it isn’t for everyone, Mize said, but she feels a calling. She trains upcoming technicians and reminds them that a simple hand hold can ease fear of the unknown.
“I try to be a light for them,” she said.
In addition to having a passion for the outdoors, Mize loves to take photos and posts them on Instagram. She visits local restaurants and shares about the experience.
Like everyone else, Mize has no peek into her future. She said she is going to stay busy and cultivate clients for her home business. Making it a peaceful and stress-free place for them is a priority. There is too much stress and drama going on around us, she said; we need to block it out.
Working in a hospital setting has given her a lesson on mortality. Her faith gives her the assurance that people like her grandmother are now in a better place. She also understands the importance of a kind word, a smile and encouragement.
“We don’t know someone else’s story,” she said. “We need to be kind to one another.”
